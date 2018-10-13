Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Grand Valley

Mayor Steve Soloman, who was first elected in 2014, will not have a challenger for the town’s top job, however there is a three-horse race for the deputy mayor position. Current councillors John Ince and Phillip Rentsch are both after the job.

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Soloman (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor

Ross Hutchings

John Ince

Philip Rentsch

Councillor (three elected)

Sam Pringle

Elizabeth Taylor (incumbent)

Rick Taylor

Angie Walker

Jason Wolsztyniak