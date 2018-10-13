Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Grand Valley
Mayor Steve Soloman, who was first elected in 2014, will not have a challenger for the town’s top job, however there is a three-horse race for the deputy mayor position. Current councillors John Ince and Phillip Rentsch are both after the job.
Candidates
Mayor
Steve Soloman (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor
Ross Hutchings
John Ince
Philip Rentsch
Councillor (three elected)
Sam Pringle
Elizabeth Taylor (incumbent)
Rick Taylor
Angie Walker
Jason Wolsztyniak
