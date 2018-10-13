Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Grand Valley

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Grand Valley.

Mayor Steve Soloman, who was first elected in 2014, will not have a challenger for the town’s top job, however there is a three-horse race for the deputy mayor position. Current councillors John Ince and Phillip Rentsch are both after the job.

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Soloman (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor

Ross Hutchings
John Ince
Philip Rentsch

Councillor (three elected)

Sam Pringle
Elizabeth Taylor (incumbent)
Rick Taylor
Angie Walker
Jason Wolsztyniak

