‘You can’t even taste it’: Creative ways to include vegetables in your diet

For most of people, it can be a challenge reaching the daily recommended servings of vegetables. How many of us even know what the daily recommended amount is?

Registered dietitian Susan Watson said four cups every day is ideal, but the more the better.

“If you can get two cups at lunch and two cups at dinner, you’ll be easily reaching your nutritional needs,” said Watson, “But that doesn’t mean you can’t have more.”

Watson shared some unique ways to incorporate more vegetables into meals.

“One of the things I like to do is instead of having pasta, swapping out some of that pasta for spiralized vegetables,” she said.

Watson said spaghetti squash can be easily substituted for pasta, but other vegetables like zucchini and butternut squash can be spiralized into vegetable ‘noodles’.

Watson also suggested getting creative with cauliflower. She said she likes to mix cooked cauliflower with equal parts of mashed potatoes, “you can’t even taste it.”

Another way to use cauliflower is to turn it into a dip. Watson said she simply roasts cauliflower together with olive oil and garlic on a sheet pan, and then throws it together in a food processor.

Watson said roasted vegetables can also be turned into a soup by blending together roasted tomatoes, carrots, peppers and onions.

And just to prove it is about nutrition and not about becoming vegetarian, Watson suggested adding finely chopped carrots and your choice of ground meat to make meat sauce or meatballs.

