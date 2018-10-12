Environment
October 12, 2018 12:03 pm

Kawartha Lakes farmers grow Canadian record-setting pumpkin

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

There's a new record holder of Canada's largest pumpkin and the growers are from Cameron, north of Lindsay. Phil and Jane Hunt are the proud parents of the giant gourd.

A A

Two City of Kawartha Lakes farmers are basking with their record-setting pumpkin.

Phil and Jane Hunt earned national bragging rights with a 1,959-pound gourd which was entered at the Woodbridge Fair over the Thanksgiving weekend. The couple live in Cameron, just north of Lindsay.

“My wife and I are very excited about this new record,” Phil said.

READ MORE: Smoky summer may have spoiled world record for Calgary-area pumpkin grower

A pumpkin recently grown in Calgary unofficially weighed 2,255 pounds, however, it was disqualified from competition because it had contained a hole.

The Hunts have been growing giant pumpkins since 1992. In 2009, they held the Canadian record at 1,678 pounds. Hunt is relishing his latest creation.

“On June 21, when I pollinated this pumpkin, it was the size of my thumbnail,” he said. “It’s just mesmerizing seeing something grow, you know, 45 pounds a day, for three weeks.”

Phil and Jane Hunt show off their pumpkin at the Woodbridge Fall Fair.

Woodbridge Fall Fair/Facebook

Story continues below

The longtime pumpkin growing hobbyists say there are a few secrets to success besides good soil. The couple also grows giant tomatoes and beets.

“Mother Nature plays a big role in this but we had really good weather this year,” Hunt said. “The nighttime temperatures were great. We had terrific seed and lots and lots of water.”

As for the prize-winning pumpkin, it’s now on display in the front yard of their home along Highway 35.

READ MORE: Good gourd! This pumpkin broke a North American record

“I’ll carve it out for Halloween,” Hunt said. “We’ll put a couple of very bright lights in there and shine it up for a couple of weeks. We encourage people to stop by, get their picture taken with it.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cameron
Canada record pumpkin
City of Kawartha Lakes
Giant Pumpkin
Jane Hunt
Kawartha Lakes
Largest Pumpkin
Phil Hunt
Pumpkin
Pumpkin records
record pumpkin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News