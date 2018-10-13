Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Gravenhurst

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Gravenhurst.

Another acclaimed mayor in rural Ontario as former district councilor Paul Kelly takes up the mantle after Paisley Donaldson opted not to run for re-election. The town of Gravenhurst is governed by both a district and municipal government with three positions on the district of Muskoka council. The municipal council has five wards with one having an acclaimed candidate. Four candidates are running for three positions at district council and a total of 10 candidates are running for five positions on municipal council.

Candidates

Mayor:

Paul Kelly (acclaimed)

District Councillor (3 to be elected)

John Gordon
Randy Jorgenson
Sandy Cairns
Heidi Lorenz

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Ward 1: 

Gordie Merton
Penny Varney
Murray McKeown

Ward 2: 

Erin Eiter
Jo Murphy

Ward 3:

Stephen Klinck (acclaimed)

Ward 4:

Marc Mantha
Terry Pilger

Ward 5:

Graeme Murray
Audrey van Petegem

