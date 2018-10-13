Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Gravenhurst

Another acclaimed mayor in rural Ontario as former district councilor Paul Kelly takes up the mantle after Paisley Donaldson opted not to run for re-election. The town of Gravenhurst is governed by both a district and municipal government with three positions on the district of Muskoka council. The municipal council has five wards with one having an acclaimed candidate. Four candidates are running for three positions at district council and a total of 10 candidates are running for five positions on municipal council.

Candidates

Mayor:

Paul Kelly (acclaimed)

District Councillor (3 to be elected)

John Gordon

Randy Jorgenson

Sandy Cairns

Heidi Lorenz

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Ward 1:

Gordie Merton

Penny Varney

Murray McKeown

Ward 2:

Erin Eiter

Jo Murphy

Ward 3:

Stephen Klinck (acclaimed)

Ward 4:

Marc Mantha

Terry Pilger

Ward 5:

Graeme Murray

Audrey van Petegem