Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Gravenhurst
Another acclaimed mayor in rural Ontario as former district councilor Paul Kelly takes up the mantle after Paisley Donaldson opted not to run for re-election. The town of Gravenhurst is governed by both a district and municipal government with three positions on the district of Muskoka council. The municipal council has five wards with one having an acclaimed candidate. Four candidates are running for three positions at district council and a total of 10 candidates are running for five positions on municipal council.
Candidates
Mayor:
Paul Kelly (acclaimed)
District Councillor (3 to be elected)
John Gordon
Randy Jorgenson
Sandy Cairns
Heidi Lorenz
Councillor (5 to be elected)
Ward 1:
Gordie Merton
Penny Varney
Murray McKeown
Ward 2:
Erin Eiter
Jo Murphy
Ward 3:
Stephen Klinck (acclaimed)
Ward 4:
Marc Mantha
Terry Pilger
Ward 5:
Graeme Murray
Audrey van Petegem
