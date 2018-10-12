Vancouver mother opens pot website specifically designed for women

With the legalization of marijuana scheduled to come into effect on Oct. 17, a Vancouver mom has created an online cannabis guide aimed at women.

“[It’s for] people who are new to the industry, haven’t used cannabis before, don’t know what to do, so I am teaching them how,” said Shannon Chiarenza of Weed Mama.

Chiarenza says she wants to dispel the stigma many feel about using pot and show it as an alternative to a glass of wine.

“I think women look down on women, especially moms, who use something like that because it’s this idea that it’s a drug and that it’s illegal and that they have this whole stoner mentality.”

Chiarenza says with legalization, people will no longer be limited to what she calls “mystery weed” from a dealer.

She plans on reviewing the different types of pot to help people choose the best cannabis for them.