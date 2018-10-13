Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands
Coun. John Paul Jackson is running against incumbent Mayor Joe Baptista, who served as mayor of Leeds and the Thousand Islands for one term. Jackson is currently being sued by CAO Greg Borduas for allegedly defaming him in two interviews with Global Kingston. The allegations made against Borduas were deemed to be “unfounded and malicious” by a third party investigator hired by the township.
Candidates
Mayor
Joe Baptista (incumbent)
John Paul Jackson
Kurt Liebe
Corinna Smith-Gatcke
Council
Councillor – Ward 1
Terry Childs
Terry Fodey
Jeffrey Lackie (incumbent)
Vicki Leakey (incumbent)
Brian Mabee (incumbent)
Dennis Reid
Councillor – Ward 2
Kaity Bradley
Mark Jamison
Mel Magalas
Gordon Ohlke
Kathleen Youmans
Councillor – Ward 3
Brock Gorrell
Shane Holley
Geraldine Last
Ryan Passey
Mark Smith
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.