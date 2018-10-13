Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.

Coun. John Paul Jackson is running against incumbent Mayor Joe Baptista, who served as mayor of Leeds and the Thousand Islands for one term. Jackson is currently being sued by CAO Greg Borduas for allegedly defaming him in two interviews with Global Kingston. The allegations made against Borduas were deemed to be “unfounded and malicious” by a third party investigator hired by the township.

Candidates

Mayor

Joe Baptista (incumbent)
John Paul Jackson
Kurt Liebe
Corinna Smith-Gatcke

Council

Councillor – Ward 1

Terry Childs
Terry Fodey
Jeffrey Lackie (incumbent)
Vicki Leakey (incumbent)
Brian Mabee (incumbent)
Dennis Reid

Councillor – Ward 2

Kaity Bradley
Mark Jamison
Mel Magalas
Gordon Ohlke
Kathleen Youmans

Councillor – Ward 3

Brock Gorrell
Shane Holley
Geraldine Last
Ryan Passey
Mark Smith

