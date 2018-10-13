Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Coun. John Paul Jackson is running against incumbent Mayor Joe Baptista, who served as mayor of Leeds and the Thousand Islands for one term. Jackson is currently being sued by CAO Greg Borduas for allegedly defaming him in two interviews with Global Kingston. The allegations made against Borduas were deemed to be “unfounded and malicious” by a third party investigator hired by the township.

Candidates

Mayor

Joe Baptista (incumbent)

John Paul Jackson

Kurt Liebe

Corinna Smith-Gatcke

Council

Councillor – Ward 1

Terry Childs

Terry Fodey

Jeffrey Lackie (incumbent)

Vicki Leakey (incumbent)

Brian Mabee (incumbent)

Dennis Reid

Councillor – Ward 2

Kaity Bradley

Mark Jamison

Mel Magalas

Gordon Ohlke

Kathleen Youmans

Councillor – Ward 3

Brock Gorrell

Shane Holley

Geraldine Last

Ryan Passey

Mark Smith