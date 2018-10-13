Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Scugog

Current Mayor Tom Rowett chose not to run again after only one term, but two local politicians were ready and willing to take his place. Current Ward 1 Coun. Betty Sommerville has decided to run for mayor after serving one term, whereas Bobbie Drew, after serving eight years as regional councillor and years before that as a school board trustee, thinks it’s her time to act as mayor of Scugog.

Candidates

Mayor

Bobbie Drew

Betty Somerville

Council

Regional Councillor for all wards

Marc Gibbons

Don Kett

Dwayne Marrison

Wilma Wotten

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall

John Henry

Hohn Mutton

Peter Neal

Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor – Ward 1

John Debono

Jim Howard

David Le Roy

Ian McDougall

Councillor – Ward 2

Janna Guido (incumbent)

Tony Janssen

Cindy Sutch

Councillor – Ward 3

Charlotte Hale

Angus Ross

Councillor – Ward 4

Jennifer Bankay

Deborah Kiezebrink

Tara-Lyn Mappin

Chris Turner

Councillor – Ward 5

Jennifer Back (incumbent)

Lance Brown

Tracy McGarry