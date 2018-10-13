Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Scugog

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Scugog.

Current Mayor Tom Rowett chose not to run again after only one term, but two local politicians were ready and willing to take his place. Current Ward 1 Coun. Betty Sommerville has decided to run for mayor after serving one term, whereas Bobbie Drew, after serving eight years as regional councillor and years before that as a school board trustee, thinks it’s her time to act as mayor of Scugog.

Candidates

Mayor

Bobbie Drew
Betty Somerville

Council

Regional Councillor for all wards

Marc Gibbons
Don Kett
Dwayne Marrison
Wilma Wotten

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor – Ward 1

John Debono
Jim Howard
David Le Roy
Ian McDougall

Councillor – Ward 2

Janna Guido (incumbent)
Tony Janssen
Cindy Sutch

Councillor – Ward 3

Charlotte Hale
Angus Ross

Councillor – Ward 4

Jennifer Bankay
Deborah Kiezebrink
Tara-Lyn Mappin
Chris Turner

Councillor – Ward 5

Jennifer Back (incumbent)
Lance Brown
Tracy McGarry

