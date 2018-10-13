Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Scugog
Current Mayor Tom Rowett chose not to run again after only one term, but two local politicians were ready and willing to take his place. Current Ward 1 Coun. Betty Sommerville has decided to run for mayor after serving one term, whereas Bobbie Drew, after serving eight years as regional councillor and years before that as a school board trustee, thinks it’s her time to act as mayor of Scugog.
Candidates
Mayor
Bobbie Drew
Betty Somerville
Council
Regional Councillor for all wards
Marc Gibbons
Don Kett
Dwayne Marrison
Wilma Wotten
Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
Councillor – Ward 1
John Debono
Jim Howard
David Le Roy
Ian McDougall
Councillor – Ward 2
Janna Guido (incumbent)
Tony Janssen
Cindy Sutch
Councillor – Ward 3
Charlotte Hale
Angus Ross
Councillor – Ward 4
Jennifer Bankay
Deborah Kiezebrink
Tara-Lyn Mappin
Chris Turner
Councillor – Ward 5
Jennifer Back (incumbent)
Lance Brown
Tracy McGarry
