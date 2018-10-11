American Airlines flight diverts
American Airlines flight diverted to Calgary after medical emergency, mechanical issue

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

An American Airlines flight lands at YYC Calgary International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 11 after being diverted while on its way to China.

Blake Lough/Global News
An American Airlines flight was diverted to Calgary on Wednesday after a passenger fell ill on board.

According to an airline spokesperson, flight AA263 was expected the flight would be “landing heavy” as it was carrying enough fuel to make it to China.

The plane, which took off from Dallas, also had a mechanical issue with one of the flaps, which are meant to reduce speed on landing.

The flight was originally diverted to Edmonton, but because of landing concerns, the flight path was changed a second time to land in Calgary as YYC Calgary International Airport has a longer runway.

Three fire trucks and one ambulance were seen awaiting the plane at 4:45 p.m.

American Airlines said the passengers will stay overnight in Calgary and be put up in hotels, and re-depart for China on Friday.

