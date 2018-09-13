British Airways flight bound for Calgary diverts to Iqaluit

A British Airways jet that was due to land in Calgary was diverted to Iqaluit Wednesday.

The plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which took off from London, U.K., landed at Iqaluit airport around 7:20 p.m. ET, according to Flightaware.

“Our highly trained flight crew diverted the aircraft as a precaution after a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely,” British Airways said in an email to Global News Thursday. “We’re very sorry that our customers have been inconvenienced and delayed. Our cabin crew have been looking after them and we’ll get them on to their final destination as quickly as we can.”

Nice sight to wake up to all around! pic.twitter.com/I51PN8h6WO — Jimi O (@kivalliqboy) September 13, 2018

The airline said it “will conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft” and “the safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

A replacement aircraft will pick up the passengers and will continue on to Calgary, the airline said.

You can see the crew in the cockpit and people milling around. Probably an intense experience but all seems well. #BA103 pic.twitter.com/807X42b2yJ — Jimi O (@kivalliqboy) September 13, 2018