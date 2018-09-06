British Airways customer information ‘compromised’ in data theft

British Airways is investigating after customer information was stolen from its website and app.

The airline revealed to customers Thursday that their data, including credit card and other personal information, may have been accessed.

Other information, such as travel or passport details, was not stolen in the hack.

“British Airways is investigating, as a matter of urgency, the theft of customer data from its website, ba.com and the airline’s mobile app. The stolen data did not include travel or passport details,” a statement from the company read.

It said the compromise in security occurred for bookings made between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5.

“The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally,” British Airways explained.

It added that customers who were affected have been directly contacted. All concerned customers should contact their credit card providers for additional help.

Police and other “relevant authorities” are working to investigate the hack, the airline said.

British Airways apologized to customers for the incident.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers’ data very seriously.”

The hack comes just a week after Air Canada issued a similar warning to customers using its mobile app.

Late last month, the Canadian airline said personal information of about 20,000 Air Canada App users may have been affected in a data breach.