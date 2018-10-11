Longueuil police say reported baby kidnapping attempt ‘never happened’

Longueuil police have determined an alleged attempted baby abduction last summer never happened.

In June, a woman reported a man attempted to grab her baby out of the stroller while she was walking on Marmier Street.

Police investigated the report for several months. On Thursday, they said they have now concluded that “the complaint was unfounded and the event never happened.”

Investigators will not be moving forward with charges against the woman.

Police said they will direct family members to resources to help them.