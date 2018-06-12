Longueuil police search for suspect after attempted baby abduction

Longueuil police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted abduction early Tuesday afternoon.

A woman was walking with her baby in a stroller on Marmier Street around 3:45 p.m. when a man suddenly approached her and tried to grab the baby, who was tightly fastened in the seat.

Police say the woman was able to push the man away by kicking him.

The suspect then took off by foot on Dollard Street, heading toward Desaulniers Boulevard.

Police say the suspect is a white man who is around 35 years old. He has dark hair and wears it in a ponytail.

He was wearing black shorts, a red short and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.