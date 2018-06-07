Canada
June 7, 2018 4:27 pm

Longueuil police ask for public’s help after 3 attempted kidnappings

By Online Producer  Global News

Longueuil police say the suspect is a white man, between the ages of 25-35.

David Sedell / Global News
A A

Longueuil police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with three attempted abductions last month.

Police are setting up a command post at the intersection of Rome Boulevard and Saguenay Street in Brossard from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

They want to meet witnesses or anyone with information about the three attempted kidnappings that took place around midnight on May 17 and around 7 p.m. on May 31.

Police say the suspect drives a recent model of a silver Dodge Caravan that has tinted back windows. The inside of the van is dark and is well-maintained.

The suspect is a white man, between the ages of 25-35. He is between five feet nine inches and five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police say he has dark hair and a recent beard. He was seen wearing jogging pants, a light blue t-shirt with a logo on the chest and a hat on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to show up at the command post or contact police anonymously at 450-463-7211.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
attempted abduction
Brossard
Longueuil
Longueuil Police
Longueuil police investigation
Police Command Post
Quebec Crimes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News