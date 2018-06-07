Longueuil police ask for public’s help after 3 attempted kidnappings

Longueuil police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with three attempted abductions last month.

Police are setting up a command post at the intersection of Rome Boulevard and Saguenay Street in Brossard from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

They want to meet witnesses or anyone with information about the three attempted kidnappings that took place around midnight on May 17 and around 7 p.m. on May 31.

Police say the suspect drives a recent model of a silver Dodge Caravan that has tinted back windows. The inside of the van is dark and is well-maintained.

The suspect is a white man, between the ages of 25-35. He is between five feet nine inches and five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police say he has dark hair and a recent beard. He was seen wearing jogging pants, a light blue t-shirt with a logo on the chest and a hat on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to show up at the command post or contact police anonymously at 450-463-7211.