cannabis iq
October 11, 2018 5:30 pm

Cannabis pain in America is Kelowna’s gain

By and Global News

Elton Ash, the regional executive vice-president for RE/Max of Western Canada, discusses how Kelowna is expected to see positive commercial growth in the coming months as a result of cannabis legalization.

A A

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in Kelowna for a building dedicated to the research and development of cannabis.

This week, the Flowr Corporation and Hawthorne Canada, a subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro, announced plans for the 50,000 square-foot facility. The building will be adjacent to Flowr’s 85,000 square-foot cultivation facility on McCarthy Road.

Helmets and shovels were lined up prior to the ground-breaking ceremony.

Global News

Building plans show plenty of glass and wood, with a roof-top terrace.

The two facilities are expected to create upwards of 200 jobs in Kelowna.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
cannabis iq
Hawthorne
Kelowna
Miracle-Gro
Re/Max

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News