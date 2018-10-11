Cannabis pain in America is Kelowna’s gain

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in Kelowna for a building dedicated to the research and development of cannabis.

This week, the Flowr Corporation and Hawthorne Canada, a subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro, announced plans for the 50,000 square-foot facility. The building will be adjacent to Flowr’s 85,000 square-foot cultivation facility on McCarthy Road.

Building plans show plenty of glass and wood, with a roof-top terrace.

The two facilities are expected to create upwards of 200 jobs in Kelowna.