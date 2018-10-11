Upper Grand’s education director Martha Rogers to retire in 2020

Upper Grand District School Board’s director of education Martha Rogers has announced her retirement.

In a statement, the board said trustees accepted her letter of retirement on Tuesday.

“Under Dr. Rogers’ leadership the board has consistently had balanced budgets and encouraged innovation and leadership in educating our children and youth,” said Upper Grand board chair Linda Busuttil.

Rogers’ retirement is effective Dec. 31, 2020.

The advance notice will allow the board to plan for the transition and ensure the board’s values and best practices will continue, Busuttil added.

The board said Rogers has served as the director since 1995, making her the longest-serving director in Ontario and putting her among the longest serving in Canada.

“From my first Superintendent Ken Trumpour, to the current Board, my bosses have been wonderful to work for,” Roger said in the statement.

“My colleagues and staff have been collaborative, inclusive and welcoming, and the school communities have been student-focused and generous.”