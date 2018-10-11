Traffic
October 11, 2018 3:38 pm

Accident closes section of Trans-Canada between Sicamous and Revelstoke

By Online Journalist  Global News

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior closed due to downed power lines.

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. is currently closed in both directions due to downed power lines from an accident.

The closed section is approximately midway between Sicamous and Revelstoke. There is no time estimate of when the highway will be reopened, though an update is expected at 2 p.m.

For more about provincial highway conditions, visit Drivebc.ca.

