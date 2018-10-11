Accident closes section of Trans-Canada between Sicamous and Revelstoke

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. is currently closed in both directions due to downed power lines from an accident.

UPDATE: #BCHwy1 CLOSED in both directions at #ThreeValleyGap, due to Vehicle incident and Power lines being down. No alternate route at this time. Next update 2pm. #SicamousBC #RevelstokeBC https://t.co/sDU7uOmRyy — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 11, 2018

The closed section is approximately midway between Sicamous and Revelstoke. There is no time estimate of when the highway will be reopened, though an update is expected at 2 p.m.

For more about provincial highway conditions, visit Drivebc.ca.