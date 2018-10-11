Rare Amur tiger cubs moving from Moncton zoo to Ontario

A trio of endangered Amur tiger cubs are on the move from Moncton to Ontario.

The two males and one female were born in May at the Magnetic Hill Zoo. There were originally four in the litter, but one passed away.

READ MORE: Four endangered tiger cubs born at Moncton zoo

The zoo says the tigers, named Kazimir, Luka and Samira, have been growing and thriving.

“Based on their current rate of development and when the ideal weather conditions permit, the cubs will be moving in November to another CAZA accredited facility in Ontario,” the zoo said on Facebook.

WATCH: Endangered Amur tiger cubs make debut at Magnetic Hill Zoo

Zoo staff are encouraging fans to visit the cubs one last time before they leave.