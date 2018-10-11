Canada
October 11, 2018 3:46 pm

Rare Amur tiger cubs moving from Moncton zoo to Ontario

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Three endangered Amur tiger cubs are moving from Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo to a facility in Ontario.

A trio of endangered Amur tiger cubs are on the move from Moncton to Ontario.

The two males and one female were born in May at the Magnetic Hill Zoo. There were originally four in the litter, but one passed away.

The zoo says the tigers, named Kazimir, Luka and Samira, have been growing and thriving.

“Based on their current rate of development and when the ideal weather conditions permit, the cubs will be moving in November to another CAZA accredited facility in Ontario,” the zoo said on Facebook.

Zoo staff are encouraging fans to visit the cubs one last time before they leave.

