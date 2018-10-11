City of Kawartha Lakes electorate have 10 days to vote

The electorate in the City of Kawartha Lakes will have 10 days and two ways to vote in this year’s municipal and school board elections.

For the first time, residents can vote online or by phone beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday until 8 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Voters must have their Voting Pin Letters to cast a ballot.

This year four individuals are seeking the mayor’s seat and there are eight council positions to fill, down from 16.

The city says during the voting period, Voter Help Centres will be set up to assist voters with their electronic ballot. The centres will be set up at City Hall, Municipal Service Centres and select Kawartha Lakes Public Libraries. A list of locations is available on the Voter Information section on the City’s website.

City Hall will be open on both Saturdays (Oct. 13 and Oct. 20) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the voting period, city election staff will be available to respond to calls Monday to Friday until 9 p.m.

Anyone who did not receive a PIN is asked to visit City Hall on Francis Street or any municipal service centre. Bring a valid piece of ID to confirm identity and residency.

