Woman pepper-sprayed during dispute over dog in Lindsay
A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces charges after another woman was doused with pepper spray on Wednesday.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance between two women on York Street in Lindsay.
When officers arrived, they were informed that one of the women allegedly deployed pepper spray on the other during a dispute over a dog.
The investigation led to the arrest one of the women.
Mackenzie Miceli, 18, of Lindsay, was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 15.
