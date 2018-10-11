Crime
October 11, 2018 2:12 pm
Updated: October 11, 2018 2:14 pm

Woman pepper-sprayed during dispute over dog in Lindsay

A Lindsay woman has been charged after pepper spray was deployed during an argument on Wednesday.

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces charges after another woman was doused with pepper spray on Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance between two women on York Street in Lindsay.

When officers arrived, they were informed that one of the women allegedly deployed pepper spray on the other during a dispute over a dog.

The investigation led to the arrest one of the women.

Mackenzie Miceli, 18, of Lindsay, was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 15.

