Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of East Gwillimbury
The Town of East Gwillimbury is located in southern Ontario in the regional municipality of York. East Gwillimbury has a population of 23,991 (2016).
The town is divided into three wards and residents are represented municipally by six city councillors and one mayor.
Virginia Hackson is seeking her third term in office as mayor, however, she will have to collect more votes than Franco Colabecchia in order to keep the town’s top spot.
Candidates
Mayor
Franco Colavecchia
Virginia Hackson (incumbent)
Ward 1
Loralea Carruthers
Terry E. Foster
Joel Kearney
Calum MacMillan
Jeremy Smith
Leen “Dutch” Spiering
Ward 2
Aida Kostuck
Joe Persechini
Tara Roy-DiClemente (incumbent)
Ward 3
Scott Crone
Susan Lahey
Cathy Morton
Melody Sommerville
Population (2016)
23,991
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$115,933
Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
35/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
27/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Peter Van Loan (Conservative Party of Canada) – York-Simcoe
Provincial
Caroline Mulroney (Progressive Conservative) – York-Simcoe
