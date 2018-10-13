Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of East Gwillimbury

The Town of East Gwillimbury is located in southern Ontario in the regional municipality of York. East Gwillimbury has a population of 23,991 (2016).

The town is divided into three wards and residents are represented municipally by six city councillors and one mayor.

Virginia Hackson is seeking her third term in office as mayor, however, she will have to collect more votes than Franco Colabecchia in order to keep the town’s top spot.

Candidates

Mayor

Franco Colavecchia

Virginia Hackson (incumbent)

Ward 1

Loralea Carruthers

Terry E. Foster

Joel Kearney

Calum MacMillan

Jeremy Smith

Leen “Dutch” Spiering

Ward 2

Aida Kostuck

Joe Persechini

Tara Roy-DiClemente (incumbent)

Ward 3

Scott Crone

Susan Lahey

Cathy Morton

Melody Sommerville

Population (2016)

23,991

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$115,933

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

35/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

27/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Peter Van Loan (Conservative Party of Canada) – York-Simcoe

Provincial

Caroline Mulroney (Progressive Conservative) – York-Simcoe