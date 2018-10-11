Economy
October 11, 2018 2:10 pm

New report says Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis spreading to the suburbs

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

A new home is under construction in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed compared with August. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A A

A new report suggests Metro Vancouver’s affordability crisis is surging into the suburbs, hammering low-income families on the brink of homelessness.

The report, co-authored by the Union Gospel Mission and a UBC professor, has found vacancy rates outside the city of Vancouver have dramatically decreased.

Cities like Surrey and Burnaby, once considered affordable, are now seeing the most striking changes. Surrey’s vacancy rate fell from 5.7 per cent in 2012 to near zero last year.

For families seeking affordable housing at the low end of the market, there are virtually no vacancies for two-bedroom units.

There has also been a 32 per cent increase in the number of Metro Vancouver families on B.C.’s housing registry since 2014.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Housing
housing affordability
housing crisis
Metro Vancouver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News