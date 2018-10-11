New report says Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis spreading to the suburbs

A new report suggests Metro Vancouver’s affordability crisis is surging into the suburbs, hammering low-income families on the brink of homelessness.

The report, co-authored by the Union Gospel Mission and a UBC professor, has found vacancy rates outside the city of Vancouver have dramatically decreased.

Cities like Surrey and Burnaby, once considered affordable, are now seeing the most striking changes. Surrey’s vacancy rate fell from 5.7 per cent in 2012 to near zero last year.

For families seeking affordable housing at the low end of the market, there are virtually no vacancies for two-bedroom units.

There has also been a 32 per cent increase in the number of Metro Vancouver families on B.C.’s housing registry since 2014.