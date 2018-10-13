Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Vaughan

Each member of Vaughan’s nine-seat city council is seeking re-election in 2018.

Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua is hoping to clinch a third term at the helm of the city of 306,000.

In addition to voting in councillors, a mayor and school trustees, residents of Vaughan will chose three representatives to serve on York Regional Council.

Candidates

Mayor

Maurizio Bevilacqua (incumbent)

Frank Miele

Savino Quatela

Ward 1

Fitz-Roy Gordon





Millad HamidkohzadMarilyn Iafrate (incumbent)John SantoroVince ScaramuzzoCarmine Tucci

Ward 2

Simone Barbieri

Tony Carella (incumbent)

Mario Di Nardo

Nicole Elfar-Troiano

Carrie Liddy

Nick Pinto

Adriano Volpentesta

Ward 3

Rosanna DeFrancesca (incumbent)

Slava Gravets

Victor Lacaria

Tony Lorini

Mark Pulciani

Tom Takacs

John Yusufi

Ward 4

Slava Gravets (withdrawn)

Furio Liberatore

Styles Q. Weinberg

Sandra Yeung Racco (incumbent)

Ward 5

Elliott Frankl (withdrawn)

Allan Goldstein

Alan Shefman (incumbent)

Regional councillor (three will be elected)

Mubarak Ahmed

Eliana Di Biase

Mario Ferri (incumbent)

Jacob Joel Ginsberg

Linda D. Jackson

Richard T. Lorello

Gino Rosati (incumbent)

Frank Scarlato

Skanda Singarajah

Sunder Singh (incumbent)

Fred Winegust