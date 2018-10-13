Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Vaughan

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Vaughan.

Each member of Vaughan’s nine-seat city council is seeking re-election in 2018.

Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua is hoping to clinch a third term at the helm of the city of 306,000.

In addition to voting in councillors, a mayor and school trustees, residents of Vaughan will chose three representatives to serve on York Regional Council.

Candidates

Mayor
Maurizio Bevilacqua (incumbent)
Frank Miele
Savino Quatela

Ward 1
Fitz-Roy Gordon

Millad Hamidkohzad
Marilyn Iafrate (incumbent)
John Santoro
Vince Scaramuzzo
Carmine Tucci

Ward 2
Simone Barbieri
Tony Carella (incumbent)
Mario Di Nardo
Nicole Elfar-Troiano
Carrie Liddy
Nick Pinto
Adriano Volpentesta

Ward 3
Rosanna DeFrancesca (incumbent)
Slava Gravets
Victor Lacaria
Tony Lorini
Mark Pulciani
Tom Takacs
John Yusufi

Ward 4
Slava Gravets (withdrawn)
Furio Liberatore
Styles Q. Weinberg
Sandra Yeung Racco (incumbent)

Ward 5
Elliott Frankl (withdrawn)
Allan Goldstein
Alan Shefman (incumbent)

Regional councillor (three will be elected)
Mubarak Ahmed
Eliana Di Biase
Mario Ferri (incumbent)
Jacob Joel Ginsberg
Linda D. Jackson
Richard T. Lorello
Gino Rosati (incumbent)
Frank Scarlato
Skanda Singarajah
Sunder Singh (incumbent)
Fred Winegust

