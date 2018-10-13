Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Markham

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Markham.

More than 100 candidates are registered to run in Markham’s municipal election.

Residents will vote for a councillor in one of the city’s eight wards, along with four representatives to serve on York Regional Council, a mayor and school trustees.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti, first elected in 2006, is seeking another term.

Candidates

Mayor
Steven Chen
Shan Hua Lu
Abdul Rahman Malik
Frank Scarpitti (incumbent)
Jawed Syed

Ward 1

Caryn Bergmann
Keith Irish
Jasmine Kang
Ricardo Mashregi
Barry Nelson
Hilary Neubauer
Howard Shore
Peter Wong

Ward 2
Tammy Armes
Tom Brindley
Alan Ho (incumbent)
Charles Jiang
Larry Lau
Bola Otaraki

Ward 3
Ed Law
Soraya Mangal
Reid McAlpine
Shanta Sundarason
Jennifer Carrie Wan

Ward 4
Ivy Lee
Karen Rea (incumbent)
Shaarmina A. Rodrigo
Viradhi Sansanwal

Ward 5
Scott Au
Ashok Bangia
Tommy Chan
Compass Chung
Andrew Keyes
Marlene Mogado
Rajeev Narang
Sean O’Leary
Mo Shakir
Sri Sivasubramaniam
Jeremiah Vijeyaratnam
Fred K. Wong
Grace Woo

Ward 6
Victor Chan
Amanda Yeung Collucci (incumbent)
Arif Mahmood
Gin Siow
Shawn Wang

Ward 7
Killi Chelliah
Sundy Huang
Johnson Irimpan
Kethika Logan Kanapathi
Mohammed Rahman
Sothy Sella
Elaguppillai (Mike) Srinathan
Khalid Usman (incumbent)
Malar Varatharaja

Ward 8
Alex Chiu (incumbent)
Benson Lau
Isa Lee
Joseph (Mohan) Remisiar
Howard Shen

Regional councillor (four to be elected)
Nirmala Armstrong (incumbent)
Don Hamilton
Jack Heath (incumbent)
Niran Jeyanesan
Jim Jones (incumbent)
Ray Lai
Jeffrey Lee
Jeff Leung
Joe Li (incumbent)
Aaron Madar
Tammy Mok
Peter Pavlovic

