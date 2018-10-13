Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Markham

More than 100 candidates are registered to run in Markham’s municipal election.

Residents will vote for a councillor in one of the city’s eight wards, along with four representatives to serve on York Regional Council, a mayor and school trustees.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti, first elected in 2006, is seeking another term.

Candidates

Mayor

Steven Chen

Shan Hua Lu

Abdul Rahman Malik

Frank Scarpitti (incumbent)

Jawed Syed

Ward 1





Caryn BergmannKeith IrishJasmine KangRicardo MashregiBarry NelsonHilary NeubauerHoward ShorePeter Wong

Ward 2

Tammy Armes

Tom Brindley

Alan Ho (incumbent)

Charles Jiang

Larry Lau

Bola Otaraki

Ward 3

Ed Law

Soraya Mangal

Reid McAlpine

Shanta Sundarason

Jennifer Carrie Wan

Ward 4

Ivy Lee

Karen Rea (incumbent)

Shaarmina A. Rodrigo

Viradhi Sansanwal

Ward 5

Scott Au

Ashok Bangia

Tommy Chan

Compass Chung

Andrew Keyes

Marlene Mogado

Rajeev Narang

Sean O’Leary

Mo Shakir

Sri Sivasubramaniam

Jeremiah Vijeyaratnam

Fred K. Wong

Grace Woo

Ward 6

Victor Chan

Amanda Yeung Collucci (incumbent)

Arif Mahmood

Gin Siow

Shawn Wang

Ward 7

Killi Chelliah

Sundy Huang

Johnson Irimpan

Kethika Logan Kanapathi

Mohammed Rahman

Sothy Sella

Elaguppillai (Mike) Srinathan

Khalid Usman (incumbent)

Malar Varatharaja

Ward 8

Alex Chiu (incumbent)

Benson Lau

Isa Lee

Joseph (Mohan) Remisiar

Howard Shen

Regional councillor (four to be elected)

Nirmala Armstrong (incumbent)

Don Hamilton

Jack Heath (incumbent)

Niran Jeyanesan

Jim Jones (incumbent)

Ray Lai

Jeffrey Lee

Jeff Leung

Joe Li (incumbent)

Aaron Madar

Tammy Mok

Peter Pavlovic