17-year-old victim in Barrhaven collision identified

The boy who died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash at a construction site in Barrhaven has been identified.

Joshua Eardley, 17, was identified by friends and in an obituary published Thursday, family and friends say “Josh was charming and kind with a gentle soul who had a passion and love for his family and friends and all things outdoors.”

A friend of Eardley’s, John Wells, was arrested in relation to the incident and charged with several vehicle-related offences including impaired driving and theft of a motor vehicle. He appeared in court Tuesday.

According to Ottawa paramedics, at the time of the incident, Eardley was found with “multi-system trauma” after allegedly being run over by heavy machinery. Medics attempted to resuscitate the teen, but he died on the scene.

Eardley leaves behind four siblings and his parents.