Crime
October 11, 2018 1:29 pm

17-year-old victim in Barrhaven collision identified

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

A 17-year-old boy who died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision in Barrhaven on Monday has been identified

File
A A

The boy who died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash at a construction site in Barrhaven has been identified.

Joshua Eardley, 17, was identified by friends and in an obituary published Thursday, family and friends say “Josh was charming and kind with a gentle soul who had a passion and love for his family and friends and all things outdoors.”

READ MORE: Ottawa police, Kingston police seize over two kilograms of meth in bust

A friend of Eardley’s, John Wells, was arrested in relation to the incident and charged with several vehicle-related offences including impaired driving and theft of a motor vehicle. He appeared in court Tuesday.

According to Ottawa paramedics, at the time of the incident, Eardley was found with “multi-system trauma” after allegedly being run over by heavy machinery. Medics attempted to resuscitate the teen, but he died on the scene.

Eardley leaves behind four siblings and his parents.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrhaven Collision
John Wells
Joshua Eardley
Ottawa collision
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa teen death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News