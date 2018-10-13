Ontario muncipal election 2018: City of St. Catharines
The city of St. Catharines, population 133,000, is represented by a mayor and a council of 12, along with six councillors on Niagara Regional Council.
In this election, Jim Bradley, who lost his seat at the Ontario legislature after serving as an MPP since 1977, is running for the regional government.
Three other members of council are looking to make a shift from the local to regional council — Mark Elliott, Mike Britton and Sandie Bellows.
Walter Sendzik is looking to secure another term as the city’s mayor.
Candidates
Mayor
Walter Sendzik (incumbent)
Tunde Soniregun
Richard Stephens
Johnny Tischler
Ward 1 (Merritton)
Kim Cifford
Diane Foster
David Haywood (incumbent)
Hayden Lawrence
Marta Liddiard
Lori Littleton
Greg Miller
Lesley Seaborne
Ward 2 (St. Andrews)
Matt Harris (incumbent)
Joe Kushner (incumbent)
Emilio Raimondo
Ward 3 (St. George’s)
Thomas Grundy
Brody Longmuir
Vicki-Lynn Smith
Sal Sorrento (incumbent)
Kevin Townsend
Ward 4 (St. Patrick’s)
Robin McPherson
Karrie Porter
Mat Siscoe (incumbent)
Ward 5 (Grantham)
Matthew Bastead
Jeff Brooks
Dawn Dodge
Rob Gill
Bill Phillips (incumbent)
Mark Stevens
Dennis Van Meer
Alan C. Ziemianin
Ward 6 (Port Dalhousie)
Carlos Garcia (incumbent)
Wolfgang Guembel
Jeff Mackie
Bruce Williamson (incumbent)
Regional council
Mo Al Jumaily
Paul Allan
Haley Bateman
Sandie Bellows
Jim Bradley
Mike Britton
Alan Caslin
George Darte
Rob Depetris
Kelly Edgar (incumbent)
Mark Elliott
Lou Felice
Peter Gill
Brian Heit (incumbent)
Laura Ip
Debbie MacGregor (incumbent)
Mary Margaret Murphy
Tim Rigby (incumbent)
Frank Rupcic
Emily Beth Spanton
Len Stack
Bob Szajkowski
Bruce Timms (incumbent)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.