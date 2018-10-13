Ontario muncipal election 2018: City of St. Catharines

The city of St. Catharines, population 133,000, is represented by a mayor and a council of 12, along with six councillors on Niagara Regional Council.

In this election, Jim Bradley, who lost his seat at the Ontario legislature after serving as an MPP since 1977, is running for the regional government.

Three other members of council are looking to make a shift from the local to regional council — Mark Elliott, Mike Britton and Sandie Bellows.

Walter Sendzik is looking to secure another term as the city’s mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

Walter Sendzik (incumbent)

Tunde Soniregun

Richard Stephens

Johnny Tischler

Ward 1 (Merritton)

Kim Cifford

Diane Foster

David Haywood (incumbent)

Hayden Lawrence

Marta Liddiard

Lori Littleton

Greg Miller

Lesley Seaborne

Ward 2 (St. Andrews)

Matt Harris (incumbent)

Joe Kushner (incumbent)

Emilio Raimondo

Ward 3 (St. George’s)

Thomas Grundy

Brody Longmuir

Vicki-Lynn Smith

Sal Sorrento (incumbent)

Kevin Townsend

Ward 4 (St. Patrick’s)

Robin McPherson

Karrie Porter

Mat Siscoe (incumbent)

Ward 5 (Grantham)

Matthew Bastead

Jeff Brooks

Dawn Dodge

Rob Gill

Bill Phillips (incumbent)

Mark Stevens

Dennis Van Meer

Alan C. Ziemianin

Ward 6 (Port Dalhousie)

Carlos Garcia (incumbent)

Wolfgang Guembel

Jeff Mackie

Bruce Williamson (incumbent)

Regional council

Mo Al Jumaily

Paul Allan

Haley Bateman

Sandie Bellows

Jim Bradley

Mike Britton

Alan Caslin

George Darte

Rob Depetris

Kelly Edgar (incumbent)

Mark Elliott

Lou Felice

Peter Gill

Brian Heit (incumbent)

Laura Ip

Debbie MacGregor (incumbent)

Mary Margaret Murphy

Tim Rigby (incumbent)

Frank Rupcic

Emily Beth Spanton

Len Stack

Bob Szajkowski

Bruce Timms (incumbent)