Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Essa

Located south of the City of Barrie, the Township of Essa is situated within the County of Simcoe. Essa Township has a population of 21,083 (2016).

The township’s council is comprised of a mayor, deputy mayor and three councillors.

Two-term Mayor Terry Dowdall is not seeking re-election, leaving the top spot open for David Guergis or Sandie Macdonald.

Candidates

Mayor

David Guergis

Sandie Macdonald

Deputy Mayor

Pat MacDonald

Michael Smith

Ward 1

Archie Duckworth

Keith White (incumbent)

Ward 2

Jim Hunter

Henry Sander

Ward 3- Acclaimed

Ron Henderson (incumbent)

Population (2016)

21,038

Median total income of two-parent families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$97,863

Crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

35/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

32/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey

Provincial

Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey