Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Essa
Located south of the City of Barrie, the Township of Essa is situated within the County of Simcoe. Essa Township has a population of 21,083 (2016).
The township’s council is comprised of a mayor, deputy mayor and three councillors.
Two-term Mayor Terry Dowdall is not seeking re-election, leaving the top spot open for David Guergis or Sandie Macdonald.
Candidates
Mayor
David Guergis
Sandie Macdonald
Deputy Mayor
Pat MacDonald
Michael Smith
Ward 1
Archie Duckworth
Keith White (incumbent)
Ward 2
Jim Hunter
Henry Sander
Ward 3- Acclaimed
Ron Henderson (incumbent)
Population (2016)
21,038
Median total income of two-parent families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$97,863
Crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
35/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
32/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey
Provincial
Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey
