Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Essa

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. here are the candidates for the Township of Essa.

Google Maps
A A

Located south of the City of Barrie, the Township of Essa is situated within the County of Simcoe. Essa Township has a population of 21,083 (2016).

The township’s council is comprised of a mayor, deputy mayor and three councillors.

Two-term Mayor Terry Dowdall is not seeking re-election, leaving the top spot open for David Guergis or Sandie Macdonald.

Candidates

Mayor

David Guergis

Sandie Macdonald

Deputy Mayor

Pat MacDonald

Story continues below

Michael Smith

Ward 1

Archie Duckworth

Keith White (incumbent)

Ward 2

Jim Hunter

Henry Sander

Ward 3- Acclaimed

Ron Henderson (incumbent)

Population (2016)

21,038

Median total income of two-parent families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$97,863

Crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

35/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

32/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey

Provincial

Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
David Guergis
Essa election
Essa municipal election
Essa Township
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Sandie MacDonald
Township of Essa

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News