Montreal police investigate 21st homicide of 2018

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man in Ahuntsic-Cartierville Thursday morning.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 911 call reporting a fight inside an apartment on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, near Clark Street was made at 7:20 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in the hallway of the building.
“The man was bleeding with major injuries,” Brabant said.
He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
A perimeter has been set up, with crime scene technicians and homicide investigators at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
On the same date last year, there were 16 recorded homicides on SPVM territory, compared to 21 for 2018.
