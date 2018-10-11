Cobourg police probe rash of business break-ins

Cobourg police are seeking a suspect following a rash of break-ins at local businesses.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a man broke into a fenced compound of a commercial business. Police say the suspect then used bolt cutters to steal a trailer with two all-terrain vehicles — a 2017 silver Cam-Am Outlander 1000 (plate 8FA25) and a 2016 brown Can-Am LP (plate 9PX91)

READ MORE: Cobourg police seek missing woman

“The suspect used a stolen truck from the Durham Region to remove the trailer from the compound,” police stated.

The trailer is described as a 2017 white Atlas enclosed cargo 20-foot trailer (plate B94 62M).

Police say the suspect fled the area on one of the stolen ATVs, leaving the truck behind.

On Wednesday between 2:15 a.m. and 5 a.m. a suspect entered two commercial businesses on D’Arcy Street and caused a significant amount of damage, police say. Nothing was stolen.

“In all three incidents, it is believed to be the same suspect involved,” police stated Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg police at 905-372-6821.