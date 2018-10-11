Liquor and lottery sales have rised in Manitoba

The annual report released by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries shows a $24.3 million increase in profits for the 2017-18 year.

The corporation says an increase of $610.4 million was seen, marking a back-to-back year of growth.

“Our casinos established an annual customer satisfaction score of 83%, while 94% of respondents gave Manitoba Liquor Marts a top grade. These are the highest ever annual satisfaction ratings for both sides of our business,” said Peter Hak, President & CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

The report says the year-over-year rate of growth nearly doubled, reaching 4.1 per cent.

All revenues made by the corporation is returned to the province of Manitoba to support government programs like healthcare, education and infrastructure.