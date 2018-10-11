Union demands action following two more assaults on hospital staff

The union representing security guards at Winnipeg’s biggest hospital has sent another letter to the province pleading for action following a rise in violent attacks on staff members.

In a letter dated October 10, Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union President Michelle Gawronsky said two HSC guards had been assaulted that morning. Gawronsky said both officers required medical attention as a result.

“The hospital security officers on the front lines deserve a Minister who has their back,” she wrote in the letter.

MGEU has been seeking clarity from the province regarding the role and responsibilities of hospital guards.

The province has insisted they have the training and authority needed to intervene but last month MGEU obtained its own legal opinion which indicated hospital security officers have no more legal authority than a regular citizen.

“On behalf of HSC security officers, we request that you explain in writing the legal basis for your comments that they have the authority to intervene in violent or potentially violent situations,” the letter said.

“This is particularly important given that the legal opinion obtained by the MGEU indicated that, without peace officer status, hospital security officers have no greater legal authority to intervene than a regular citizen, and that when officers do intervene they risk potential prosecution or legal liability without access to the defences available to a peace officer under the Criminal code.”