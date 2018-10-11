Weather
October 11, 2018 1:28 am

Hurricane Michael weakens into a tropical storm over central Georgia

By Staff Reuters

Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 storm, smashed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, the supercharged storm had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph at landfall just two miles shy of a Category 5, the fiercest on the scale. Parts of both Florida and Georgia were under tornado warnings until early Thursday morning.

Michael, the fiercest storm to hit Florida in more than 80 years, has weakened into a tropical storm over central Georgia but damaging winds are still gusting inland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The tropical storm is located about 30 miles (45 km) south-southwest of Macon, Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (115 km per hour), the NHC said in its 12 am EDT position update.

“The center of Michael is now moving into south-central Georgia. Tropical storm-force winds continue over central and southern Georgia, and are spreading across the coast of southeastern Georgia,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

