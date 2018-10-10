Province shutters suspected drug house in north Lethbridge

Alberta Sheriffs have shuttered a suspected drug house on Lethbridge’s north side.

The property in the 1800 block of 7 Ave. N. is now fenced off, its windows boarded up and locks changed.

The home will be off limits to its owners and occupants for 90 days.

Since March, the province’s Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Unit (SCAN) says Lethbridge police have visited the property 12 times.

In May, SCAN began investigating complaints of drug activity, and a two people were charged after a search of the home in late June.

On Sept. 25, SCAN obtained a Community Safety Order from the Court of Queen’s Bench to move forward with the property’s closure, which the province said was agreed to by its owners.

The closure will remain in effect until Jan. 8, 2019.

“This is yet another example of the important role SCAN investigators play in keeping Alberta neighbourhoods safe and secure,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“I want to thank SCAN investigators for their diligent efforts to address criminal activity across our province.”

Since its inception in 2008, the province’s SCAN unit has investigated more than 4,700 problem properties, issuing 72 community safety orders.