Hurricane Michael to bring heavy rainfall to Nova Scotia, southern half of New Brunswick

Nova Scotians and residents in southern New Brunswick should be prepared for heavy rainfall for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the South Shore, Yarmouth and Halifax regions of Nova Scotia, while the northern half of Nova Scotia and the southern portion of New Brunswick have been placed under a special weather statement.

Hurricane Michael is to blame for the rain arriving in Nova Scotia as the federal agency says the storm is expected to transition to a post-tropical storm before tracking just south of Nova Scotia on Friday.

“Some uncertainty remains in the exact intensity and speed of the storm,” Environment Canada said.

“A slight shift in the track could significantly affect the rainfall amounts over Nova Scotia.”

The federal agency says that the areas under a rainfall warning could see 30 to 55 mm of rain by Friday morning. However, they say that totals could reach as high as 70 mm of rain in some areas.

A separate storm front is bringing the rain to New Brunswick, with the front approaching New Brunswick from the west on Thursday into the evening.

By Friday, much of southern New Brunswick is expected to have received between 25 to 45 mm of rain. Some areas could see as much as 50 mm.

Environment Canada says heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads while flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.