Owner of drug-testing biz charged with fraud

The owner of a local drug and alcohol testing company has been charged with fraud.

Colleen Faye Robinson, 54, faces charges of fraud over $5,000, forgery, and using a forged document.

Her company, Precision Health Ltd., was contracted to test and certify transport truck drivers operating in the US.

In an investigation that began in October 2017, the police Financial Crime Unit learned that the company didn’t properly test driver samples according to procedures, and also falsified test results.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for pair charged with fraud in connection with mail thefts

They continued to charge clients the full rate for their services.

The clients were unaware their samples weren’t being properly tested, said police.

The fraudulent activities continued until Sept. 6 of this year, when police raided the company’s offices.

Robinson was released on a promise to appear.

WATCH: Manitoba truckers honour local ‘champion’ with funeral convoy