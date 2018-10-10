Wanted Kingston man arrested, facing 17 charges

A Kingston man wanted on several warrants in Kingston and Napanee was arrested on Monday in a west-end home.

Kingston police allege the man was involved in an incident on July 30 when he was leaving an Alfred Street driveway. Police saw the vehicle, checked its plates and saw that it wasn’t registered.

The vehicle then allegedly sped up, ran a stop sign and failed to stop for police. Police say the vehicle was abandoned on St. Catherine Street where it had allegedly collided with a parked truck.

Police searched the vehicle and found a Taser in the front seat, but the man had disappeared. The man, who police would not name, had two warrants for his arrest in Napanee and four in Kingston.

More than two months later on Oct. 9, the OPP ROPE squad found the man in a Kingston home on Queen Mary Road. Police say he was found with his feet sticking out from under a small child’s bed.

The 35-year-old man is now facing 17 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, leaving the scene of accident, unlicenced possession of a prohibited weapon, uttering threats and 11 counts of breach probation.

