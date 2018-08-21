OPP seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted federal inmate
The OPP are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole.
Ronald Countryman, 57, is currently serving a 10-year-and-two-month sentence for operating a motor vehicle with a disqualified licence, impaired driving, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and identity fraud.
READ MORE: 11th drug overdose at Kingston prison leads to inmate death
OPP say Countryman was released from Millhaven Institution on Aug. 9, and allegedly failed to appear for a parole meeting on Aug. 15, which prompted OPP to put out a warrant for his arrest.
Countryman’s parole was meant to finish in February 2021.
Police say he is known to frequent Brockville, Kingston and Sharbot Lake.
Countryman is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing 198 pounds. Police say he has a shaved head and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Countryman is asked to contact the provincial repeat offender parole enforcement squad (ROPE) at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.