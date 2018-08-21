Crime
August 21, 2018 1:34 pm
Updated: August 21, 2018 1:41 pm

OPP seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted federal inmate

By Staff Global News

OPP are asking anyone with information about Ronald Countryman, who is wanted on a Canada wide warrant to come forward. Police say he is known to frequent the Kingston, Brockville and Sharbot Lake areas.

OPP
A A

The OPP are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole.

Ronald Countryman, 57, is currently serving a 10-year-and-two-month sentence for operating a motor vehicle with a disqualified licence, impaired driving, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and identity fraud.

READ MORE: 11th drug overdose at Kingston prison leads to inmate death

OPP say Countryman was released from Millhaven Institution on Aug. 9, and allegedly failed to appear for a parole meeting on Aug. 15, which prompted OPP to put out a warrant for his arrest.

Countryman’s parole was meant to finish in February 2021.

Police say he is known to frequent Brockville, Kingston and Sharbot Lake.

Countryman is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing 198 pounds. Police say he has a shaved head and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Countryman is asked to contact the provincial repeat offender parole enforcement squad (ROPE) at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brockville
Crime
federal inmate
Federal offender
Kingston
kingston crime
OPP
OPP wanted
parole breach
Ronald Countryman
Sharbot Lake
Wanted

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News