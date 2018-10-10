Halifax to establish guiding framework for the future of Africville Park

Halifax is looking to establish an interpretive framework report for the future of Africville Park, the site that memorializes the historic black community that was razed in the 1960s under the premise of urban renewal.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is looking at a report detailing three to five “interpretive elements” that will be developed after extensive consultation with Africville Heritage Trust, Africville Genealogy Society and other stakeholders in the park.

The details are contained in a request for proposals (RFP) issued by the municipality on Nova Scotia’s tender website Wednesday.

The framework is meant to serve as a document “for future planning needs and establish main interpretive themes and content that will serve to illustrate the history and legacy of Africville Park and community.”

Currently, there is no interpretive content in the park beyond a sundial that commemorates the opening of Seaview Park, the now-defunct name of the park.

History of Africville

African Nova Scotian families had been living in the community of Africville since the 1830s, only to be systematically relocated in the 1960s.

All of the communities buildings, including homes, the church, schools and stores were demolished.

The land remained vacant and mostly unused until the area was developed into a civic park named Seaview Park.

The name was discontinued and the area was renamed in 2011 after a formal apology by the Halifax Regional Municipality to the residents and descendants of Africville a year earlier.

“Within the park lands, there is no signage or evidence to illustrate where families once lived or where children once studied,” the HRM writes in its RFP.

“This project aims to address the lack of interpretive information within the park.”

The municipality says the project has a budget of $50,000 and a final report will be delivered on March 31, 2019.