Mounties build 1st permanent sweat lodge on RCMP land at their N. S. headquarters

Nova Scotia RCMP have constructed a permanent sweat lodge at their provincial headquarters — a first for Canada’s national police force.

A ceremony unveiling the sweat lodge was held at the Nova Scotia RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP, provincial courts to allow people to swear oaths with eagle feathers

Asst. Comm. Brian Brennan, commanding officer of Nova Scotia RCMP, Chief Leroy Denny of Eskasoni First Nation and Coun. Kerry Prosper of Paq’tnkeke First Nation were in attendance.

Made of natural materials, a sweat lodge is a space where sacred purification ceremonies or “sweats” are held for the purpose of spiritual cleansing.‎

The establishment of a permanent sweat lodge will allow RCMP employees to attend sweat ceremonies for self-reflection and prayer.

The introduction of a sweat lodge comes after a 2017 decision by the Nova Scotia RCMP to introduce the Eagle Feather as a new option for victims, witnesses and police officers to swear legal oaths upon, similar to a Bible or affirmation.