Golf cart driver fails breathalyzer after crash north of Guelph: OPP

Wellington County OPP say the driver of a golf cart has been arrested following a crash with a minivan on Sunday near a campground north of Guelph.
It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in front of the Highland Pines Campground in Centre Wellington Township.
Police said the minivan was driving east on Wellington Road 19 when a golf cart crossed in front of its path and the two collided.
A woman in the van was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
While speaking with the golf cart driver, police determined he was drunk. He then failed a breathalyzer and was arrested.
The 22-year-old man from Guelph was charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the golf cart was impounded for seven days.
