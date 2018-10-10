Crime
October 10, 2018 10:29 am

Golf cart driver fails breathalyzer after crash north of Guelph: OPP

OPP say officers arrested the driver of a golf cart on Sunday near Guelph after he failed a breathalyzer test.

Wellington County OPP say the driver of a golf cart has been arrested following a crash with a minivan on Sunday near a campground north of Guelph.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in front of the Highland Pines Campground in Centre Wellington Township.

Police said the minivan was driving east on Wellington Road 19 when a golf cart crossed in front of its path and the two collided.

A woman in the van was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

While speaking with the golf cart driver, police determined he was drunk. He then failed a breathalyzer and was arrested.

The 22-year-old man from Guelph was charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the golf cart was impounded for seven days.

