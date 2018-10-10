Man charged in Sask. Amber Alert expected to enter plea at next court appearance

A man accused in a Saskatchewan Amber Alert case is expected to enter a plea at his next court appearance on Oct. 19.

Johnathan Gunville, 19, appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Oct. 9 via video from Saskatoon.

He is accused of stealing an SUV with a six-year-old girl inside, then abandoning the vehicle on the outskirts of North Battleford.

The girl was found in the vehicle about 12 hours later.

Gunville faces a number of charges, including abduction, unlawful confinement, abandonment of a child, and theft in the Sept. 16 incident.

Defence lawyer Bill Archer said outside court that the case was adjourned because time was needed to go through security camera footage that was just obtained on Friday.

Gunville’s mother, Tammy Lavallee, was in court Tuesday and wiped away tears.

The mother of the child involved in the Amber Alert also attended.

Archer has already said that his client’s cognitive challenges will be a reference point in his defence.

He said Gunville “is not an evil monster,” but a “troubled kid” with intellectual challenges.

– With files from The Canadian Press