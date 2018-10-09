Pipeline explosion near Prince George forces dozens to be evacuated from First Nations community

As many as 70 people have been evacuated from the Shelley First Nation reserve north of Prince George area after a pipeline explosion generated a massive fire that could be seen from the campus of the University of Northern B.C. (UNBC) on Tuesday.

The Prince George RCMP confirmed that an explosion happened, forcing evacuations in the immediate vicinity of the fire.

Enbridge confirmed to Global News that they had a team on the ground trying to verify what is taking place, but did not confirm any further information.

Social media lit up with photos and video of the fire, which appeared to be burning at a distance from the city, though it was still visible there.

Some say Shelley, some say Northwood. My friend @jpmartin70 just took this clip from @UNBC parking lot… flames 200+ feet in the air. pic.twitter.com/V0o8alFm7r — Glen Thielmann (@gthielmann) October 10, 2018

A video shot from the UNBC campus by JP Martin shows a fireball burning in the distance.

Martin, a schoolteacher in the Prince George school district, described it as a “massive, massive fireball.”

He said that he stood on the campus watching the fire for about 15 minutes and that the fireball stayed “very, very big, and every once in a while it would definitely expand.”

Martin said the winds were too strong to hear any possible explosions, but he said the strength of the fire didn’t dissipate while he was there.

Prince George resident Marc Paulsen took the following photo at about 5:45 p.m.

@GlobalBC this is a view from my front window in Prince George. Apparently a gas line exploded north of the city. Do you have any info? pic.twitter.com/SpPNGOXoNH — Marc Paulsen (@marcusdabestus) October 10, 2018

