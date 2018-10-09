RCMP Major Crimes Unit probes death of woman believed to be assaulted in Wetaskiwin

The RCMP says its Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into the suspected assault of a 27-year-old woman in Wetaskiwin, Alta., last month. The woman has since died of her injuries.

On Sept. 26, at about 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of 49 Avenue and 53 Street, according to police. Once the officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying in the grass with a serious head injury. The woman died in hospital three days later.

On Tuesday, the RCMP said an autopsy was completed earlier this month, however, they did not release the cause of death in a news release.

“The RCMP are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton to determine the manner of death,” police said.

The RCMP said their investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Westaskiwin RCMP detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police department.Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.