RCMP say no charges will be laid in homicide west of Edmonton, public not at risk

The RCMP have announced that one of two seniors found dead in a residence west of Edmonton last month was the victim of a homicide but say no charges will be laid.

On Sept. 24, police officers responded to a 911 call about a “severely injured female inside a residence” in Parkland County. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old woman was found dead in the home along with a 74-year-old man who was also dead.

“The two subjects resided together in the residence,” the RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate and an autopsy later confirmed the man was the victim of a homicide. Police declined to reveal how he died. They also did not say how the woman died but said no charges would be laid in the deaths and that there is no risk to the public.

The names of the people who died are not being released, the RCMP said.

“As a courtesy to grieving family, no further details will be provided in relation to this incident,” they said.

