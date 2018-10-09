Minor injuries sustained after car and bus collide head on in Calgary

A crash between a car and a bus on Tuesday left an unknown number of people with minor injuries, police said.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the 5000 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. at around 3:45 p.m. to reports of a head-on collision between a car and a Route 34 Pineridge Calgary Transit bus.

Police said both directions of the Rundlehorn Drive N.E. area would be shut down for several hours.