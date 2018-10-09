Traffic
October 9, 2018 7:35 pm
Updated: October 9, 2018 7:38 pm

Minor injuries sustained after car and bus collide head on in Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

A crash between a car and a bus on Tuesday left an unknown number of people with minor injuries, police said.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the 5000 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. at around 3:45 p.m. to reports of a head-on collision between a car and a Route 34 Pineridge Calgary Transit bus.

Police said both directions of the Rundlehorn Drive N.E. area would be shut down for several hours.

Bus Crash
bus crash calgary
bus crash northeast calgary
bus vs. vehicle crash
Calgary bus crash
Calgary Transit
head-on bus crash calgary
northeast calgary crash

