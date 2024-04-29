Menu

Winnipeg links up with free global bike registration network

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 12:05 pm
Winnipeg cyclists can register their bikes for free beginning Wednesday, May 1. View image in full screen
Winnipeg cyclists can register their bikes for free beginning Wednesday, May 1. Getty Images
Winnipeg is hoping to cut down on bike theft this spring by encouraging local cyclists to use a free registration service.

The service, 529 Garage, will replace the city’s existing bike registry. It’s connected to a global network, so jurisdictions around the world can contact bike owners if their stolen property is found.

“This free registration service is not just about recovery — it’s about prevention,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said Monday.

“I’m proud to have championed this change, and I encourage every cyclist in Winnipeg to register their bike with 529 Garage. It’s quick, it’s easy, and it connects you to a global network dedicated to bike security.”

The project is also supported by Winnipeg police, who said the registry will be an “additional tool” to help prevent theft.

While registering on 529 Garage is free of charge, users can also purchase a shield sticker to put on their bikes to deter would-be thieves.

“529 Garage is another piece in a comprehensive approach to enhancing cycling in Winnipeg, along with establishing safe cycling routes, timely road maintenance, good bike parking, and community awareness,” said Lucas Stewart, executive director at The Wrench, a non-profit community bike shop in north Winnipeg.

“Anything that makes it easier for Winnipeggers to more often choose biking for getting around is a good thing. This is an important step for Winnipeg to become the great cycling city we know it can be.”

Bikes that are registered under the city’s current system will be kept on file until May 1, 2026, the city said, but all new registrations as of Wednesday will be through 529 Garage.

