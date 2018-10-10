Scott Thompson: Would you drop everything, sell it all and travel the world?

Do ever wish you could drop everything and just get the heck out of dodge?

Sell the house, the car, all of your worldly possessions, or at least those that are not storage worthy, and travel the world?

That is exactly what the Turnquist family of four are doing when they leave for Beijing next month — the first stop on their around-the-world adventure.

Patty and Geoff took a leave of absence from their jobs in northern Alberta and are taking their two kids, aged seven and nine, on an almost year-long tour of the planet.

Each one has a knapsack packed with the necessities of travel, along with a wide-open mind and calendar.

When I asked why, they said it is something they had talked about and planned for years, and since the time is never right, why not now?

Their house sold more quickly than expected, which has sped up and solidified their experience.

“It’s not like we’re blowing the dough,” said Geoff, assuring the money is banked for their return and it’s amazing how cheap you can travel if you try.

Most could do this financially, if they really wanted, but who has the nerve?

What if I lose my job and can’t find another?

What if I can’t afford another house?

How can you get out of line in life like that, and then just jump back in?

Further proof we are more caught up with our place in society than learning what it has to offer.

