Two firefighters hospitalized after multiple-alarm fire in Central Hamilton

Two firefighters are in hospital and three homes have been damaged after a multiple-alarm fire in Central Hamilton.

READ MORE: Paramount Road fire under investigation

The blaze began around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Emerald Street, near Wilson, as a fully involved garage fire sent a thick black plume of smoke into the air.

Three homes and a garage have been damaged by fire on Emerald Street North in Hamilton. 2 firefighters injured and transported to hospital by @HPS_Paramedics. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/qxDfI4Muuy — DR (@Media371) October 9, 2018

Fully involved garage fire with exposures to several homes on Emerald Street North at Wilson Street in Hamilton. Multiple alarm assigned. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/SnytcUEmQB — DR (@Media371) October 9, 2018

Fire officials say the flames quickly spread to three nearby homes.

WATCH: Dorval home fire under investigation

No one in the homes were hurt in the blaze, but two firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is still being tallied.