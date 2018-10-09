Two firefighters hospitalized after multiple-alarm fire in Central Hamilton
Two firefighters are in hospital and three homes have been damaged after a multiple-alarm fire in Central Hamilton.
The blaze began around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Emerald Street, near Wilson, as a fully involved garage fire sent a thick black plume of smoke into the air.
Fire officials say the flames quickly spread to three nearby homes.
No one in the homes were hurt in the blaze, but two firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is still being tallied.
