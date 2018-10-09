Shots fired around midnight Monday in targeted Richmond shooting: RCMP

Richmond RCMP are investigating shots fired around midnight Monday in the 7000 block of Parry Street.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles parked at a home with damage consistent with gunfire. Mounties say a person known to them was also found, but has not been cooperative.

That person is not injured, but police believe the victim was deliberately targeted.

“We are very concerned with this overt display of violence and the blatant disregard for public safety,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang of Richmond RCMP said in a release.

“Our General Investigation Section has been deployed and is actively investigating this matter. We urge the community to remain vigilant and ask that you report any suspicious persons or vehicles to police immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Richmond RCMP General Investigation Section at 604-278-1212 or by email at richmond_tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).