U.S. seeing more Americans abroad calling for help voting

The U.S. government organization responsible for encouraging those outside the country to vote says it is seeing some changes ahead of this year’s mid-term elections.

David Beirne with the Federal Voting Assistance Program says it is getting a lot more calls to help voters register this year.

“We’re not sure if it’s an uptick in increased attention more so than just getting the word. It still does not rise nearly to the level that we see in presidential years.”

Watch here: What are the US midterms and why do they matter?

He says even if it seems like you have missed your chance, give the program a call. There are options.

“Our research shows that overseas Americans are really only focused and in tune with federal contests much more than your state and local contests, so we try to make sure, regardless of whether the registration deadline has passed, go ahead and submit those forms.”

READ MORE: US Federal Voting Assistance Program details for voters abroad

Of the total 3.5 million Americans living outside the U.S, and eligible to vote, Beirne says the largest percentage by far is in Canada. But, the voter turnout rate Canada-wide is below the 6.9 per cent average.

“The good news was in Vancouver it was 21 per cent. So, for those Americans who are in the Vancouver area, they are definitely engaged.”

The United States midterm elections are Nov. 6.