Manitoba’s medical pot users can smoke outdoors in public says province

Manitoba’s medical marijuana users will be allowed to smoke or vape in some public places, according to a series of new amendments to the Non-Smokers Health Protection and Vapour Product Act.

The province announced Tuesday the relatively strict rules about where Manitobans can consume cannabis will be slightly relaxed for medicinal users.

“Our government continues to be committed to prioritizing public health and safety as we ready our province for the federal legalization of cannabis sales and use,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen.

“However, we also recognize that some people need access to medication. These amendments will allow us to accommodate medical cannabis users.”

As a result of the amendments, medical users will be allowed to smoke or vape in outdoor public places, with a few exceptions.

Pot use – medicinal or otherwise – will remain banned at restaurant patios, in stadiums or outdoor entertainment venues, near wading pools, splash pads and water parks, near playgrounds, on beaches, or within bus shacks or similar public structures.

Once legalization occurs Oct. 17, the act will also be renamed to the Smoking and Vapour Products Control Act.

